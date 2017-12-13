Stream Hannah Diamond’s Soon I Won’t See You At All Mix

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Hannah Diamond, PC Music’s resident pop queen — her most recent proper release was “Make Believe” around this time last year — but she’s just dropped a mix called Soon I Won’t See You At All featuring three new Hannah Diamond recordings. Two of them are originals — “Never Again” and “The Ending” were co-written by HD and A. G. Cook — and there’s a cover of “Concrete Angel,” a song from Gareth Emery featuring Christina Novelli. The mix is available as a free MP3 download or you can stream it below.