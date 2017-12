A few months after naming Vagabon a Band To Watch, we dubbed Læticia Tamko’s debut, Infinite Worlds, our Album Of The Week. Today, she’s back with a video for album highlight “Cold Apartment” animated by Faye Orlove. In it, Tamko shares items that, in one way or another, reminder her of her past love, including a nearly-empty tube of Crest toothpaste, Pretty Woman on VHS, and a bottle of cabernet sauvignon. Watch below.

Infinite Worlds is out now on Father/Daughter.