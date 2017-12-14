The National Announce Homecoming Festival, Share “Sleep Well Beast” Video

The National are having a big news day. The first bit of news is that they’re throwing a festival in their Cincinnati hometown. Homecoming, in association with MusicNOW, will see a lineup of over 20 artists curated by the band playing on two stages at Smale Park and other venues throughout the city, and the National themselves will be playing two separate shows. It’ll all go down 4/28 and 4/29, but a series of special guests, citywide exhibitions, and more will also begin on the evening of 12/27.

The second bit of news is that they’re sharing a new music video for the title track from their excellent new album Sleep Well Beast, one of the very best of 2017. Following “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness,” “Guilty Party,” “Carin At The Liquor Store,” and “Day I Die,” the clip is the fifth and final installment in the series of videos directed by artist Casey Reas, this time with assistance from Graham MacIndoe. Watch below.

Sleep Well Beast is out now on 4AD.