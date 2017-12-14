Iggy Pop & Jarvis Cocker – “Red Right Hand” (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds Cover)

Later this month, Netflix will come out with the fourth season of Peaky Blinders, the deeply addictive UK TV show about a family of British gangsters in the ’20s. Every season, the show has used a different version of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ clanking, hissing 1994 anthem “Red Right Hand” as its theme music. This time around, that version is a cover, and it comes from two heavyweights. Iggy Pop and Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker got together to record a new version of the song, and it’s a hard, muscular reading. Below, check out the new version of the song, via Pitchfork, and watch the video for the original.

The “Red Right Hand” cover is out now on Rough Trade. Season four of Peaky Blinders comes to Netflix 12/21.