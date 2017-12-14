Future Islands – “Beauty Of The Road” Video

Baltimore synthpoppers Future Islands have long been one of our great live bands. After releasing the album The Far Field earlier this year, they’ve followed up their video for first single “Ran” with another one for “Beauty Of The Road,” their song about living their lives on tour. Appropriately enough, the new video is all footage of the band onstage, looking sweaty and intense. Frontman Samuel T. Herring’s physical, singular presence comes across nicely in director Jay Buim’s slo-mo. Check it out below.

The Far Field is out now on 4AD.