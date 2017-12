Hundred Waters released a new album, Communicating, a few months back — their precursor EP, Currency, was one of the best of the year — and today the group has shared a video for the sparkling single “Wave To Anchor.” In it, Nicole Miglis gradually convenes with a group of expressive dancers in a what looks like a quaint Bulgarian town. The vid was directed by Allie Avital. Watch below.

Communicating is out now via OWSLA.