Purling Hiss – “My Dreams”

The Philadelphia psych-rockers Purling Hiss are closing out the year with the release of a brand-new EP called Breeze. It’s their first new material since last year’s High Bias full-length. The whole thing is only available to purchase via Bandcamp, but you can listen to “My Dreams,” a sunny and sweet and beautifully warped song from it, below.

<a href="http://purlinghiss.bandcamp.com/album/breeze" target="_blank">Breeze by Purling Hiss</a>

Tour dates:

01/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Sunnyvale *

01/12 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *

01/13 Greenfield, Massachusetts @ The Root Cellar ^

*w/ Mike Donovan and Long Hots

^ w/ Ron and Scott (ft members of Dino Jr. and Sunburned Hand of the Man)

The Breeze EP is out via Drag City.