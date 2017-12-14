Billie Eilish – “&Burn” (Feat. Vince Staples)

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Billie Eilish put out her debut EP Don’t Smile At Me in August, and today she released a new song, “&Burn,” featuring Vince Staples, who put out one of the best albums of 2017. Eilish told The FADER that Staples was her No. 1 choice for a collaborator. Pretty big deal for a new to the game, 15-year-old artist to get her No. 1 pick for a feature — especially when that pick is Vince Staples! Eilish totally earned it, though. The throbbing beat and dark vocals on “&Burn” shows a star in the works, and Staples is the cherry on top. Listen below via The FADER.