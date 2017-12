Producer Zaytoven is dropping a new mixtape tomorrow — Trapping Made It Happen — stacked with tracks from Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Juicy J, Migos, Young Dolph and more. Tonight we have a taste of what’s to come with the track “Five Guys” featuring Migos and Young Thug. Consider it a throwback to last year’s MigoThuggin collab. Check out the song below.