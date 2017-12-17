Mike Shinoda Answers Fan Questions About Linkin Park’s Future: “I Can’t Do A Hologram Chester You Guys”

Since the tragic death of singer Chester Bennington over the summer, the future of Linkin Park has been up in the air. The band’s Mike Shinoda recently took to Instagram live to answer fans’ questions, and one possibility he definitively ruled out, as Alternative Nation reports, is the possibility of touring with a hologram. “Can we not do a holographic Chester? I can’t even wrap my head around the idea of a holographic Chester. I’ve actually heard other people outside the band suggest that, and there’s absolutely no way. I cannot fuck with that,” he said. “I can’t do a hologram Chester you guys, that would be the worst. For any of you guys who have lost a loved one, best friend, family member, can you imagine having a hologram of them? Awful. I can’t do it. I don’t know what we’re going to do, but we’ll figure it out eventually.”