Kiss’ Gene Simmons Accused Of Sexual Battery In Lawsuit

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons is being sued by a radio and television broadcaster who says he groped her and made “unwanted, unwarranted sexual advances” during a 11/1 interview.

Filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday (12/15), the lawsuit says the alleged incident occurred while the plaintiff, identified as “Jane Doe,” was interviewing Simmons and his Kiss bandmate Paul Stanley at their Rock & Brews restaurant at San Manuel Casino in Highland, Calif.

According to the lawsuit, Simmons, 68, repeatedly grabbed the woman’s hand and “forcefully placed it on his knee and held it on his knee.” It also alleges that the musician “forcibly flicked/struck” the woman’s throat, later providing an “incoherent explanation” for his behavior.

The suit also says that while posing for a promotional photograph together after the interview, Simmons “reached toward Plaintiff Doe’s buttocks and touched it.”

The allegations included in the suit include sexual battery, gender violence, battery, and assault.

“Defendant Simmons turned standard interview questions into sexual innuendos, which made plaintiff Doe extremely uncomfortable,” the suit reads.

The plaintiff is identified in the documents as a “long-time on-air personality for a local rock station.”

“My client is embarrassed and humiliated by the incident with Mr. Simmons,” her attorney, Willie W. Williams, told The San Bernardino Sun in a telephone interview. “She filed suit because she wanted to make a strong statement that this behavior is unacceptable and she wants to see an end to this type of behavior.”

Simmons has denied the allegations in an official statement, saying, “Friends, I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media. For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way. I am conferring with my lawyers with the aim of vigorously countering these allegations. And, I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence.”

