Hear Jeff Tweedy Play Live From Here, Formerly A Prairie Home Companion

A Prairie Home Companion officially changed its name to Live From Here With Chris Thile yesterday after cutting ties with creator Garrison Keillor following an allegation of inappropriate conduct. Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy was on hand to christen the show’s inaugural episode with its new name, performing “Locator” and “Laminated Cat” before returning in the second half to play “All Lives, You Say?” and “Poor Places” with Punch Brothers. At the end, he also joined the cast to cover the Pogues’ “Fairytale Of New York.” Listen here at 42:00 and 1:46:00; the episode also featured performances from the Staves and yMusic.