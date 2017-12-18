Watch Colleen Green & Horatio Sanz Play SNL’s “I Wish It Was Christmas Today”

Back in 2000, the Saturday Night Live castmember Horatio Sanz sang the deeply silly holiday song “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” for the first time on SNL, with Jimmy Fallon, Chris Kattan, and Tracy Morgan backing him up. The song eventually became a sort of standard, with those four returning to sing it many times on the show over the years. And last night, Sanz sang “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” again — this time with a different person accompanying.

Last night, the former Vivian Girls leader Cassie Ramone played a special Christmas show at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles. Colleen Green, the power-pop destroyer whose 2015 album I Want To Grow Up remains beloved among the Stereogum staff, opened up. And with Sanz as a surprise guest, Green sang “I Wish It Was Christmas Today.” Check out a fan-made video below.

One more week!