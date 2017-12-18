Stream Spiritual Cramp Mass Hysteria EP

Members of the San Francisco postpunk band Creative Adult have started up a new group called Spiritual Cramp, a punk band that pulls a lot of power from the early ’80s moment when punk and postpunk and goth were all still essentially the same thing. (They’re named after a Christian Death song, and that’s a pretty clear signal.) After releasing a demo earlier this year, Spiritual Cramp have just come out with their first EP, a sparse and evocative four-song joint called Mass Hysteria. The whole thing is good, but I recommend that you proceed directly to the absolute banger “Wrecking Machine.” Stream the EP below.
Mass Hysteria is out now at Bandcamp. Spiritual Cramp are heading out on tour with the reunited American Nightmare early next year.