Stream Spiritual Cramp Mass Hysteria EP

Members of the San Francisco postpunk band Creative Adult have started up a new group called Spiritual Cramp, a punk band that pulls a lot of power from the early ’80s moment when punk and postpunk and goth were all still essentially the same thing. (They’re named after a Christian Death song, and that’s a pretty clear signal.) After releasing a demo earlier this year, Spiritual Cramp have just come out with their first EP, a sparse and evocative four-song joint called Mass Hysteria. The whole thing is good, but I recommend that you proceed directly to the absolute banger “Wrecking Machine.” Stream the EP below.

<a href="http://spiritualcramp.bandcamp.com/album/mass-hysteria" target="_blank">Mass Hysteria by Spiritual Cramp</a>

Mass Hysteria is out now at Bandcamp. Spiritual Cramp are heading out on tour with the reunited American Nightmare early next year.