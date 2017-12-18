Stream Enforced Retaliation EP

We’re living through a great revival moment for crossover thrash, the fast and furious late-’80s genre that split the difference between metal and hardcore. (See: Red Death’s recent Album Of The Week pick Formidable Darkness.) The Richmond, Virginia band Enforced lean a little harder on the hardcore side of the equation, and their breakdowns just destroy. After releasing their first demo earlier this year, Enforced have just come out with a three-song EP called Retaliation, and it is heavy and angry and deeply satisfying. Check it out below.

<a href="http://enforced.bandcamp.com/album/retaliation" target="_blank">RETALIATION by ENFORCED</a>

Retaliation is out now, and you can buy it at Bandcamp.