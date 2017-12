Stream Enforced Retaliation EP

We’re living through a great revival moment for crossover thrash, the fast and furious late-’80s genre that split the difference between metal and hardcore. (See: Red Death’s recent Album Of The Week pick Formidable Darkness.) The Richmond, Virginia band Enforced lean a little harder on the hardcore side of the equation, and their breakdowns just destroy. After releasing their first demo earlier this year, Enforced have just come out with a three-song EP called Retaliation, and it is heavy and angry and deeply satisfying. Check it out below.

RETALIATION by ENFORCED

Retaliation is out now, and you can buy it at Bandcamp.