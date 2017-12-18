Eminem Says He’s On Tinder

Facts were checked, follow up questions were asked, and it’s confirmed: the information you never wanted, never asked for, but New York magazine so generously extracted for you. Ready? Eminem, the rap star, is now Eminem, common Tinder user. I mean, celebrities are people too, aren’t they? Eminem can’t have a normal night at the movies without having to rent out the entire theater, but he can sure-as-heck download a dating app and rough it like the rest of us. Just imagine that mug up top staring back at you next time you’re swiping through potential romantic partners in the Great Lakes State. Here’s the relevant excerpt, courtesy of our friends at SPIN:

Do you date? It’s tough. Since my divorce I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public. Dating’s just not where I’m at lately. When you were dating, how’d you meet people? Tinder? I mean, yeah. Are you being serious? Yeah, Tinder. Really? [Laughs] And Grindr. I also used to go to strip clubs.

OK, so the last line casts a certain doubt upon what came before it, but for imagination’s sake let’s just assume Em is serious about using Tinder. In that case, as long as you reside within his set radius somewhere in the great state of Michigan and you’re not a Trump supporter (there’s an endearing quality for you), there’s a chance Marshall Mathers will swipe right. And if his Tinder bio includes a quote from one of his own songs, you’ll know he’s really just like any other guy. Thanks, New York magazine.