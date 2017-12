Last year, Casey Dienel, the musician who records under the name White Hinterland, sued Justin Bieber, Skrillex, BloodPop, and the team of writers behind “Sorry,” claiming that it ripped the ascending vocal loop from her 2014 song “Ring The Bell.” But it looks like they’ve settled things, as TMZ reports that Dienel has filed documents to dismiss the lawsuit. I guess it wasn’t too late now to say sorry?