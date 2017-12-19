“All I Want For Christmas Is You” Just Hit The Top 10 For The First Time Ever

Way the hell back in 1994, Mariah Carey released “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the euphoric Christmas jam that she co-wrote and co-produced with Walter Afanasieff. The song immediately became inescapable, and it’s remained inescapable every holiday season since then. But as Billboard reports, the song has only just hit the top 10 of the magazine’s Hot 100 chart this week, 23 years after its release.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” only really missed the top 10 on a technicality. Carey never officially released the song as a single; it was an album track on her Merry Christmas EP. Given the way Billboard’s charts worked at the time, that made it ineligible, though the song did make it to #12 on the Radio Songs chart.

But now streaming dominates the Billboard charts, and a lot of people are streaming “All I Want For Christmas Is You” this time of year. Thanks to all those streams, the track ascended from last week’s peak of #11 to #9 on this week’s chart. In a statement to Billboard, Carey says:

As a songwriter, I feel so honored to have this song reach Billboard’s [Hot 100] top 10 for the first time. I honestly never thought we’d be talking about this happening, but I’m so thankful to everyone who embraces this song as part of their holiday tradition… It truly warms my heart, and I am proud of this song that I wrote basically as a kid on my little Casio keyboard.

It’s the first time a song has taken this long between its debut and its arrival in the top 10.