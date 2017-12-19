In The Last Jedi, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Plays A Character Named After A Beastie Boys Song

Two years ago, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the movie that rebooted the whole franchise, featured a minor character named after a Beastie Boys album. The Resistance fighter pilot Ello Atsy, named for the 1998 album Hello Nasty, reportedly had the phrase “Born To Ill” written on its helmet in the made-up Star Wars language of Aurebesh. And now Ello Atsy has company in the Star Wars universe.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the massively popular and weirdly divisive new movie, features a cameo appearance from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the star of Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s previous movies Brick and Looper. Gordon-Levitt, who only has two lines in the movie, plays a character named Slowen-Lo, and he obviously gets his name from the Beasties’ 1986 song “Slow And Low.”

EW also reports that Ello Atsy and Slowen-Lo appear to be the same race. That means that, in Star Wars canon, there’s apparently an entire species of aliens who are only named after Beasties references.