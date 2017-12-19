John Legend Will Play Jesus In NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

NBC is continuing to televise live versions of classic musicals, and the network’s next big effort will feature a pop star in the title role. The Today show revealed this morning that John Legend, who may or may not be chasing an EGOT, will play Jesus in the new live production of Jesus Christ Superstar, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s 1971 rock opera. The show will air 4/1, Easter Sunday, on NBC. Good on NBC for being woke enough to cast a black Jesus and for inviting at least a tiny sliver of hope for some sort of Kanye West cameo. Here’s the announcement:

.@johnlegend cast as Jesus Christ in the upcoming NBC musical event “Jesus Christ Superstar Live!” pic.twitter.com/djtG5RCFEC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 19, 2017

A prediction: Before lunchtime today, alt-right trolls will start freaking out online about the prospect of a black Jesus on TV.