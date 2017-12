We named Laura Marling’s revelatory Semper Femina Album Of The Week back in March, drawing light comparisons to Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell. Today, Marling breathes new energy into Dylan’s classic “A Hard Rain’s A Gonna Fall,” so either she reads Stereogum or we can see into the future. There’s a soft strength in her voice that recalls Dylan’s original recording, but with a sense of optimistic vulnerability that makes it stir. Listen below.