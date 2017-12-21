Club Night – “Shear” Video

We named Club Night one of the Best New Bands Of 2017, and the Oakland collective continues to impress us today with the video for their relentlessly energetic, “Shear.” The track was the lead single from their EP, Hell Ya, which also cracked our list of 25 Great EPs From 2017. In the clip, two rams in robes seem to be performing some sort of harvest ritual. The eerie stop-motion culminates in the rams praising the pyramid on the all-mighty dollar. Watch and listen below.

Hell Ya is out now via Tiny Engines.