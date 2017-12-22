Kendrick Lamar – “LOVE.” (Feat. Zacari) Video

Kendrick Lamar has a way with visuals. For a while now, each new Kendrick video has felt like an event, a place where his visionary outlook extends and, somehow, even further deepens the music. This has remained true throughout the DAMN. era, in which he dropped the instant-classic “HUMBLE.” video, full of immediately iconic imagery, and then faced off with Don Cheadle in “DNA.” before grappling with race and violence with the “ELEMENT.” clip and teaming up with Rihanna for the cinematic “LOYALTY.”

Now, just before the year closes, Kendrick’s back with another one. This time, it’s a video for the trippy DAMN. cut “LOVE.” Like with past videos, it was directed by Dave Meyers with the Little Homies (aka Kendrick and TDE president Dave Free). A more sensual track for K. Dot, “LOVE.” is fittingly accompanied less by the high-concept cultural commentary of some of his other videos and more so by imagery that alternates between pretty, intimate, and meditative. Opening with some panoramic beach shots, the clip then follows Kendrick through a few different scenes, some of which, similar to the “ELEMENT.” video, focus on playing with light and shadow. Check it out below.

DAMN. is out now on TDE/Aftermath/Interscope.