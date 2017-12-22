SZA – “The Weekend” Video

SZA’s remarkable debut album Ctrl made it close to the top of our 50 Best Albums Of 2017 list, and she’s closing out the year with a new video. “The Weekend” is a sultry slow-burner that appears midway through the LP, and SZA’s visual treatment for the song is a lonely affair directed by none other than Solange. In the clip, she dances alone in a parking lot and on the balcony of an unidentified modern building. As one YouTube commenter states, “she look ready for for a zombie apocalypse in that building﻿,” and I couldn’t agree more. Watch below.

Ctrl is out now via TDE.