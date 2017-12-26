Stream Rik & The Pigs Blue Jean Queen EP

Rik & The Pigs started off as a solo project for the Olympia, Washington punk Erik Meyer, but they’ve grown into a full band, and last week they released a new three-song 7″ EP called Blue Jean Queen. It’s snotty, withering DIY punk rock shot through with squawking saxophone, and Meyer sings in a nasal harangue. (His voice reminds me of what might’ve happened if a young Keith Morris was an absolute dork.) Sample lyric: “Feeling lower than the Dow Jones Industrial Average.” The EP is a lot of fun, and you can stream it below.

<a href="http://rikandhispigs.bandcamp.com/album/blue-jean-queen" target="_blank">Blue Jean Queen by Rik & the Pigs</a>

Blue Jean Queen is out now on Feel It Records, and you can get it at Bandcamp.