Roseanne Barr Is Really Mad At Lorde For Cancelling A Show In Israel

Roseanne Barr
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

On Sunday, Lorde canceled a planned 2018 show in Tel Aviv, issuing a statement admitting that she “didn’t make the right call” when she scheduled a show in Israel. Lorde wrote, “i’ve received an overwhelming number of messages & letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and i think the right decision at the time is to cancel the show.” And now the actress and comedian Roseanne Barr has reacted by urging her own Twitter followers to boycott Lorde, calling her a “bigot.”

As Consequence Of Sound points out, Barr tweeted this about Lorde:

Barr also spent a decent chunk of her Christmas retweeting other people who were mad at Lorde over the decision. Some examples:

Barr’s classic sitcom Roseanne is about to make a much-hyped return to ABC next year, so she’s not exactly a marginal figure.

