Stream Booji Boys Weekend Rocker

Booji Boys are a Halifax punk band named after a Devo reference, and they’ve spent 2017 absolutely cranking out new music: A self-titled debut album in February, an EP in July, a random Gang Green cover last month. And yesterday, on Christmas, they released another full-length album. Weekend Rocker, which the band recorded over the summer, is a total melodic rush, its power-pop hooks bouncing off of its minimal lo-fi production and its no-bullshit presentation. Booji Boys don’t sound like a DIY hardcore band. Instead, they’ve got some of the old-school swagger of, say, Swingin’ Utters, and they’ve got tunes to match. Stream Weekend Rocker below.

<a href="http://boojiboysfuneral.bandcamp.com/album/weekend-rocker-lp" target="_blank">Weekend Rocker LP by Booji Boys</a>

Weekend Rocker is out now on Drunken Sailor Records, and you can name your price for it at Bandcamp.