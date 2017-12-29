Stream Francis And The Lights Just For Us

It’s been rumored for a little while, but synthpop auteur Francis Starlite, who records as Francis And The Lights, made no formal announcement about a new album. And today, he’s just gone ahead and dropped the album. The new 10-track LP Just For Us follows up last year’s Farewell, Starlite!. Unlike that album, Just For Us doesn’t have a lot of attention-grabbing guest stars, though Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon does appear uncredited on the title track. I’m on my first listen now, and it’s a lovely, spare, unassuming work of singer-songwriter pop. Stream the album below (h/t Pitchfork).

The self-released Just For Us is out now.