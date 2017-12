Jay-Z’s thoughtful and confessional 2017 album 4:44 has already yielded a great many music videos, including truly great ones for the songs “The Story Of O.J.” and “Moonlight.” Today, he unveils a new one for “Family Feud” that features appearances from members of Jay’s actual family. The lush, sumptuous clip, directed by Ava DuVernay, features Jay’s wife Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy, and it takes off running with its themes of betrayal and religion. Check it out below.

4:44 is out now.