Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Songs Of 2017

During his presidency, Barack Obama made a habit out of sharing playlists featuring some of his favorite songs and now, a year out of his term (help), he’s shared his favorite songs of 2017. (There’s some overlap with our own.) It includes J Balvin and Willy William’s world-conquering “Mi Gente,” Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, Portugal The Man, Harry Styles, SZA, and the National, among many others. He also shouts out a blues version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The U.S.A.” from his Broadway show that’s not out yet — show off! Check out his picks below.

My favorite songs of 2017:

Mi Gente by J Balvin & Willy William

Havana by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)

Blessed by Daniel Caesar

The Joke by Brandi Carlile

First World Problems by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)

Rise Up by Andra Day

Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

Family Feud by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)

Humble by Kendrick Lamar

La Dame et Ses Valises by Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)

Unforgettable by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness by The National

Chanel by Frank Ocean

Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man

Butterfly Effect by Travis Scott

Matter of Time by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

Little Bit by Mavis Staples

Millionaire by Chris Stapleton

Sign of the Times by Harry Styles

Broken Clocks by SZA

Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix) by U2

*Bonus: Born in the U.S.A. by Bruce Springsteen (not out yet, but the blues version in his Broadway show is the best!)