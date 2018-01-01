Download FBG Wookie’s The Beginning Mixtape Feat. Future & Young Thug

FBG Wookie is a member of Future’s Freebandz Gang. Today he’s unveiling his mixtape The Beginning, which features two tracks with Future and one with Future’s Super Slimey partner Young Thug. Future has helpfully shared his two features, “All My Dogs Kings” and “Devotion,” on YouTube, so check those out below, where you can also stream the whole project via LiveMixtapes. It’s hosted by DJ Jay Rock, not to be confused with the TDE MC of the same name.

The Beginning is a available as a free download here.