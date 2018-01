Veteran rap producer the Alchemist has spent the past two weeks cranking out instrumental projects full of sampled Francophone funk. Alchemist quietly released the first of those two albums, French Blend, on Bandcamp in the middle of December, with a second volume coming out on New Years Eve. The two collections are full of the sort of textured, psychedelic, prismatic beats that have been Alc’s specialty lately. Stream both of them below.

French Blend by The Alchemist

French Blends Pt.2 by The Alchemist

You can buy both French Blend albums at Bandcamp.