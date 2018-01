The amorphous UK pop collective Superorganism were one of last year’s most exciting new acts, and they’re scheduled to release their debut full-length in 2018 — it made our Most Anticipated Albums list — and today they’ve shared a new track from it. “Everybody Wants To Be Famous” is its name, and it’s a squelching and cha-chinging song about the temptation of the limelight that features a buoyant chorus. Listen to it below.

“Everybody Wants To Be Famous” is out now via Domino.