Governors Ball 2018 Lineup

Governors Ball is coming to NYC for the eighth time this summer, and it’ll bring headlining sets from Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs along with it. Dirty Projectors, N.E.R.D., Chvrches, Lil Uzi Vert, Cut Copy, Japandroids, Kelela, Alvvays, Moses Sumney, the Menzingers, Jay Electronica, Maggie Rogers, and Silk City, a new project from Diplo and Mark Ronson, are also on the festival’s 2018 lineup, and a reunited Gaslight Anthem will be performing their 2008 LP The ’59 Sound in its entirety. All that and more will go down 6/1-3 at Randall’s Island Park, and you can check up the whole lineup below.

Eminem

Jack White

Travis Scott

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Halsey

N.E.R.D.

Khalid

Chvrches

The Gaslight Anthem (Performing The ‘59 Sound)

Post Malone

Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson)

Lil Uzi Vert

Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley

Cut Copy

Sylvan Esso

Galantis

The Glitch Mob

Maggie Rogers

Dirty Projectors

Russ

Manchester Orchestra

6LACK

DRAM

Margo Price

2 Chainz

Japandroids

Kelela

Vic Mensa

Third Eye Blind

Tash Sultana

Brockhampton

Aminé

LANY

Kali Uchis

Alvvays

GoldLink

The Menzingers

Flight Facilities

Wolf Alice

Jay Electronica

Belly

Moses Sumney

AURORA

The Struts

Quinn XCII

Billie Eilish

Middle Kids

Loyle Carner

POND

Two Feet

Knox Fortune

Sir Sly

Westside Gunn & Conway

Alice Merton

A$AP Twelvyy

berhana

Cuco

Slaves (UK)

The Spencer Lee Band

Confidence Man

Lophiile

Mikky Ekko

Lou The Human

The Regrettes