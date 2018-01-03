Governors Ball 2018 Lineup

Governors Ball is coming to NYC for the eighth time this summer, and it’ll bring headlining sets from Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs along with it. Dirty Projectors, N.E.R.D., Chvrches, Lil Uzi Vert, Cut Copy, Japandroids, Kelela, Alvvays, Moses Sumney, the Menzingers, Jay Electronica, Maggie Rogers, and Silk City, a new project from Diplo and Mark Ronson, are also on the festival’s 2018 lineup, and a reunited Gaslight Anthem will be performing their 2008 LP The ’59 Sound in its entirety. All that and more will go down 6/1-3 at Randall’s Island Park, and you can check up the whole lineup below.
Eminem
Jack White
Travis Scott
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Halsey
N.E.R.D.
Khalid
Chvrches
The Gaslight Anthem (Performing The ‘59 Sound)
Post Malone
Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson)
Lil Uzi Vert
Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley
Cut Copy
Sylvan Esso
Galantis
The Glitch Mob
Maggie Rogers
Dirty Projectors
Russ
Manchester Orchestra
6LACK
DRAM
Margo Price
2 Chainz
Japandroids
Kelela
Vic Mensa
Third Eye Blind
Tash Sultana
Brockhampton
Aminé
LANY
Kali Uchis
Alvvays
GoldLink
The Menzingers
Flight Facilities
Wolf Alice
Jay Electronica
Belly
Moses Sumney
AURORA
The Struts
Quinn XCII
Billie Eilish
Middle Kids
Loyle Carner
POND
Two Feet
Knox Fortune
Sir Sly
Westside Gunn & Conway
Alice Merton
A$AP Twelvyy
berhana
Cuco
Slaves (UK)
The Spencer Lee Band
Confidence Man
Lophiile
Mikky Ekko
Lou The Human
The Regrettes