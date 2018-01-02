Coachella 2018 Lineup

With 2017 fully behind us, it’s already time to start looking ahead to next festival season. Coachella is returning to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from 4/13-15 and 4/20-22, and today, the organizers behind North America’s biggest festival have announced its 2018 lineup. The Weeknd, Beyoncé (as promised), and Eminem are set to headline, and the rest of the bill includes Cardi B, the War On Drugs, Vince Staples, St. Vincent, David Byrne, Tyler The Creator, Haim, SZA, Kelela, Perfume Genius, Fleet Foxes, Angel Olsen, Post Malone, Brockhampton, Oh Sees, Migos, A Perfect Circle, Japanese Breakfast, Aminé, Jessie Ware, Kamasi Washington, King Krule, Miguel, and more. No reunions, shockingly! Check out the poster below.