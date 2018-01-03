The Distillers Are Back

The Distillers, the grandly snarly Los Angeles punk band led by Brody Dalle, got together in 1998 and then broke up in 2006 after releasing three albums, the last of which was 2003’s Coral Fang. Dalle and former Distillers guitarist Tony Bevilacqua went on to form the band Spinnerette, who released one EP and one album, and Dalle released a solo album called Diploid Love in 2014. It’s been a while since we’ve heard from any of them; the last time we heard anything about Dalle, she and her husband, Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, were playing at a 6th grade graduation party. But now it looks like the Distillers are about to launch a comeback. The band just fired up a Twitter page and opened things up by posting a mysterious teaser, which looks and sounds like the intro to a particularly epic track. Here it is:

Gotta say: A new Distillers record would go down really, really well right about now.