Preview Hot Snakes’ First New Song In 14 Years

Last year, Hot Snakes embarked on a reunion tour and announced that they’d be releasing their first new album in 14 years in 2018. And it looks like we’re a little closer to that release. The band just released a teaser of their first new song from it, which is apparently called “Why Don’t It Sink In?,” alongside a video that John Reis shot on his phone. (The band also says that Reis recorded the entire album on his phone, though that might be a joke.) They’ve also got some upcoming tour dates that they’re playing. Check out both below.
Tour dates:
01/25 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
01/26 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
01/27 Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
01/28 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
01/30 Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
01/31 Cambridge, UK @ The Portland
02/01 Brighton, UK @ Sticky Mikes
02/02 London, UK @ The Dome
02/03 Bristol, UK @ Thekla (Early Show)
03/07 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
03/09 Chicago, Il @ Thalia Hall
03/10 Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/11 Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop
03/13 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
03/14 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
03/15 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
03/16 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Sub Pop Records is reissuing the band’s first three albums later this month.