Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

TDE labelmates Kendrick Lamar and SZA both had huge years in 2017, with Kendrick cementing his spot atop the rap hierarchy and SZA becoming the first new honest-to-god R&B star we’ve seen in a while. And both of them released two of the best albums of the year. So it’s very cool to see them coming together on a new song. Their brand-new collaboration “All The Stars” is a searching, dramatic track — more a SZA song than a Kendrick one — that the pair contributed to the soundtrack of the new superhero movie Black Panther. According to a press release, Kendrick and TDE produced the movie’s entire soundtrack. Check out “All The Stars” below.

Black Panther is in theaters 2/16.