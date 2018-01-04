Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” (Feat. Cardi B) Video

The new jack swing pastiche “Finesse” was always one of the best songs from 24K Magic, the album that Bruno Mars released back in late 2016, and now it’s a single. Mars has just shared a video for a new “Finesse” remix, which features a couple of verses from the newly dominant Cardi B. And he’s also directed a video for that remix, which works as an extended homage to In Living Color, the Fox sketch-comedy show that defined an entire era of pop culture. The clip, shot on either the In Living Color set or a pretty amazing recreation of it, is a fun, joyous tribute to the fashion, dances, and music of the early ’90s. Check it out below.

24K Magic is out now on Atlantic.