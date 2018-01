Jono Ma, one of the members of the Australian synth-rock trio Jagwar Ma, has teamed up with Aussie dance producer Dreems for a new EP on Kompakt, the pioneering German minimal techno label. The 12″ EP The Dreemas is out in just a couple of weeks, and the duo has just shared “Can’t Stop My Dreaming (Of You),” a lovely track of shimmering, murmuring synthpop with some of the open space and restraint that we expect of a Kompakt record. Check it out below.

The Dreemas is out 1/19 on Kompakt.