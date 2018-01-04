Jens Lekman – “Who Really Needs Who”

Last year, Jens Lekman released a new album, Life Will See You Now, and the year before that he embarked on his Postcard series where he wrote and recorded a different song every week for a year. And the year before that, in 2015, he did his Ghostwriting project where he gathered people’s stories and turned them into songs. For his 2018 trick, the Swedish musician has launched a new project called Correspondence. It will be a back-and-forth communication through song between Lekman and fellow Swedish musician Annika Norlin (of Hello Saferide and Säkert!). There will be a new song each month, with six songs by each artist in total, and Lekman is starting off the chain with one called “Who Really Needs Who.” You can listen to it and find out more information about the project here.