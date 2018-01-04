Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” Video

Justin Timberlake may be a Man Of The Woods now, but that doesn’t mean he’s suddenly grown a big bushy beard overnight. “Filthy,” the first single we’re hearing from his recently announced new album, was co-written by longtime collaborators Timbaland and Danja, and it’s a far cry from Bon Iver. James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson also have writing credits on the song, and the video from director Mark Romanek finds Timberlake as a Steve Jobsian inventor showing off a prototype of his new dancing robot. Watch below.

Man Of The Woods is out 2/2.