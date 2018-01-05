US Olympic Trialist Figure Skates To “Turn Down For What”

The Winter Olympics are going down in PyeongChang next month, and according to Wall Street Journal Olympics reporter Sara Germano, this is the first year in which Olympic figure skating trialists can skate to music with lyrics. At the US Figure Skating Championships last night, 22-year-old Great Neck, NY native Jimmy Ma took advantage of this opportunity by skating to a pair of DJ Snake tracks, the instrumental “Propaganda” followed by Snake’s career-making Lil’ Jon collab “Turn Down For What.” Fortunately (unfortunately?), Ma’s various leaps and spins did not send him crashing through the floor as in the song’s music video. Watch the “Turn Down For What” portion of the program here:

Jimmy Ma brings it at U.S. Figure Skating Championships. pic.twitter.com/ywMuM0vM88 — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) January 5, 2018

And here’s his full routine with both tracks:

As Deadspin points out, Ma previously skated to an Eminem medley at the 2017 US Championships, where music with lyrics was apparently allowed. Here’s that:

Our own Tom Breihan reports that it would be cooler if Ma skated to a real Lil’ Jon track like “Bia Bia” next time.