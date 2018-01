DIIV are the subject of a new Tidal documentary called “Deep DIIV.” The short film tracks the band’s rehearsals for an acoustic show at Brooklyn’s Murmrr Theatre last year. Per Pitchfork, the footage includes unplugged covers of My Bloody Valentine’s “When You Sleep” and a song by (Sandy) Alex G. You may recall that during the lead-up to the show, DIIV released a cover of Sparklehorse’s “Cow.” Watch the “Deep DIIV” doc in full at Tidal.