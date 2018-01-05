Stream Line Of Sight Dissent EP

The DC hardcore scene has had many, many serious booms over the last 40 years or so, and we’re currently in the thick of one of them. Right now, DC is cranking out a whole lot of fast, feverish old-school hardcore records like Red Death’s Formidable Darkness. Line Of Sight is a new straight-edge band that includes members of groups like Protester, Mindset, Barge, and the great, sadly broken-up Pure Disgust. They’ve just released Dissent, a furious and fun-as-hell debut EP, which cranks through five old-school anthems in about seven minutes. It’s fucking awesome. Stream it below.

The Dissent EP is out now on Youngblood Records.