Stream Hoodrich Pablo Juan Rich Hood

Last year, I wrote a whole column about the Atlanta trap-rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan, who only really stands out from the teeming hordes of Atlanta trap-rappers because he’s really, really good at rapping. But he’s also a prolific force. And now, just a few months after he released the very good Designer Drugz 3 mixtape, he’s got a new one called Rich Hood. Lil Yachty shows up on one track, but unlike Designer Drugz 3, the new tape doesn’t have a whole lot of big-name guest stars. Instead, it’s just Pablo rapping with brisk, quiet, playful authority over spacious, low-key Atlanta beats. Stream the new mixtape below.

The self-released Rich Hood is out now.