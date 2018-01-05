Watch The Tallest Man On Earth Cover Adele On Swedish TV

Kristian Matsson, the Swedish folk musician who records as the Tallest Man On Earth even though he does not seem to be that tall, does not have any new music to promote. However, he did put in a recent appearance on a Swedish quiz show called På Spåret. With a full band behind him, Matsson sang a cover of “When We Were Young,” one of the showstopping ballads from Adele’s world-conquering 2015 album 25. Matsson significantly switched up the song, giving it a weirdly jazzy groove and not really worrying about hitting big notes. This apparently had something to do with the quiz, though you’d have to speak Swedish to know how. Watch it below.

Based solely on this, Swedish game shows seem better than American game shows.