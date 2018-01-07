Lana Del Rey Says Radiohead Are Suing Her: “Their Lawyers Have Been Relentless”

This weekend, rumors emerged that Radiohead were taking legal action against Lana Del Rey for copying “Creep” on her Lust For Life song “Get Free.” (Currently, only Lana Del Rey, Kieron Menzies, and Rick Nowels are listed as credited songwriters.) Although NME disputed the reports, Lana herself has seemingly confirmed that Radiohead is suing her, writing on Twitter that “their lawyers have been relentless.”

It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing – I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 7, 2018

Compare the two songs below. It’s also worth noting that “Creep” shares a chord progression and melody with the Hollies’ 1972 song “The Air That I Breathe,” and Radiohead had to give songwriters Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood royalties and cowriting credits after a similar lawsuit.

Are they suing Sam Smith too?