Lana Del Rey Says Radiohead Are Suing Her: “Their Lawyers Have Been Relentless”

Lana Del Rey
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

This weekend, rumors emerged that Radiohead were taking legal action against Lana Del Rey for copying “Creep” on her Lust For Life song “Get Free.” (Currently, only Lana Del Rey, Kieron Menzies, and Rick Nowels are listed as credited songwriters.) Although NME disputed the reports, Lana herself has seemingly confirmed that Radiohead is suing her, writing on Twitter that “their lawyers have been relentless.”

Compare the two songs below. It’s also worth noting that “Creep” shares a chord progression and melody with the Hollies’ 1972 song “The Air That I Breathe,” and Radiohead had to give songwriters Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood royalties and cowriting credits after a similar lawsuit.

Are they suing Sam Smith too?

