Recently, David Byrne has been collecting stories and ideas that inspire optimism for Reasons To Be Cheerful, an ongoing series of hopeful writings, photos, music, and lectures named after the song by Ian Dury. Byrne just announced a new solo album called American Utopia, and today, he’s giving a talk about the Reasons To Be Cheerful project and the upcoming LP at the New School in New York. You can livestream his presentation via Facebook below.