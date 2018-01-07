Golden Globes: The Greatest Showman Wins Best Song, The Shape Of Water Wins Best Score

The Greatest Showman, Hugh Jackman’s terrible-looking musical about P.T. Barnum, won Best Original Song at the Golden Globes tonight. “This Is Me,” written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, edged out other contenders from Ferdinand, Mudbound, Coco, and The Star. Meanwhile, French composer Alexandre Desplat won Best Original Score for his work on Guillermo Del Toro’s lovely fairytale movie The Shape Of Water, beating out established composers like Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread), Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk), John Williams (The Post), and Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). Congrats, guys!